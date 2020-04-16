Plans submitted for townhouse community near MLK Parkway-College Road intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted for a townhouse complex near the intersection of Martin Luther King Parkway and College Road.
Spring Ridge Townhomes would consist of seven buildings with four townhouse units in each.
The project would require a Conditional Zoning District approval from New Hanover County.
While the county usually requires developers to hold a community meeting to discuss their projects, the current coronavirus pandemic precludes that from happening.
Anyone with questions or comments can contact Cindee Wolf at 910‐620‐2374 or cwolf@lobodemar.biz.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.