Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Dugger made Hickory, North Carolina, a must stop for NFL scouts last fall. The Lenoir-Rhyne safety continued making strong impressions at the Senior Bowl in January and the NFL's annual scouting combine in February. He's not the only small-school draft prospect hoping to hear his named called next week. But he might be the first one off the board — and he could be the first Division II safety taken in the first three rounds since 2006.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest junior Chaundee Brown says he will enter his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal. Brown announced his plans in a social-media post Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 guard from Orlando, Florida, said he plans to maintain his college eligibility even while going through the draft process. Brown averaged 12.1 points per game as the team's third-leading scorer last season. He was the team's No. 2 rebounder at 6.5 per game.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram praised the Panthers’ decision to give All-Pro Christian McCaffrey a $16 million-a-year contract and says he’d like to see other top young running backs get paid, too. Ingram called the 23-year-old McCaffrey an “impact player” and said he deserved the four-year, $64 million contract extension he received Monday following a season in which he became only the third player in NFL history to amass 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Ingram said running backs deserve to be paid well, just like other positional players.