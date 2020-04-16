Get away without leaving your home with new podcast, Away Message, from ‘Our State’

“In the past, we’ve always taken you to remote places,” Markovich said of the podcast. “We have been to the most remote places in North Carolina. We have gone to the top of a television tower; we have gone to ship wrecks. This is a little bit different because we are taking the entire fourth season and dedicating it to one topic which is the Mountains-To-Sea Trail, which is interesting because I think a lot of us would like to be out on the trail right now to get away and it’s the ultimate social distancing but it’s not actually a thing you can do right now it’s not open right now because of social distancing and a lot of the parks are closed.”