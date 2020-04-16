First Alert Forecast: tranquil Friday, unsettled pattern begins Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A dry high pressure system will deliver a pair of mostly sunny and completely rain-free days to the Cape Fear Region to round-out this work week. Don’t forget the sunscreen if you have an outdoor project! Expect another cool morning Friday with temperatures mainly in the 40s before making gains into the 70s by the afternoon.
An active and wavy front will bring changes this weekend, including daily shower and storm chances back up to at least a 40% baseline. The risk for severe storms, if any, is not fully definable at this time but, given the time of year, warrants further scrutiny. Stay tuned. However, looking forward to next week, mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will return by Tuesday.
In the meantime: you can catch your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can always tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App that’s tailored for any location you choose!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.