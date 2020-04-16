First Alert Forecast: temps clawing back, storm chances in the distance

An active and wavy front will bring changes this weekend, including daily shower and storm chances back up to at least a 40% baseline. The risk for severe storms, if any, is not fully definable at this time but, given the time of year, warrants further scrutiny. Stay tuned. In the meantime: you can catch your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can always tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App that’s tailored for any location you choose!