First Alert Forecast: temps clawing back, storm chances in the distance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A dry high pressure system will deliver a pair of mostly sunny and completely rain-free days to the Cape Fear Region to round-out this work week. Don't forget the sunscreen if you have an outdoor project! Temperatures ought to do big things in this period, too: expect chilly, dewy, and even locally frosty 30s and 40s for the mornings to yield to more respectable 60s and 70s during the afternoons.
An active and wavy front will bring changes this weekend, including daily shower and storm chances back up to at least a 40% baseline. The risk for severe storms, if any, is not fully definable at this time but, given the time of year, warrants further scrutiny. Stay tuned. In the meantime: you can catch your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can always tap into a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App that’s tailored for any location you choose!
