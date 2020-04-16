County employees fear exposure after worker tests positive for COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - We are getting calls and emails from people everyday worried about being exposed to COVID-19 while they are at work. For Brunswick County Government employees, hypothetical concerns became real this week when they were notified one of their co-workers had the virus.
These workers are scared about continuing to report to the office where someone was infected, but they are also scared about losing their job if they don’t show up to work, or if they publicly complain about their safety concerns.
Brunswick County government officials will not confirm where the employee worked who tested positive, but multiple sources have contacted WECT to say they were with the Department of Social Services (DSS). Out of the department's 140 employees, the county says 111 are still reporting to the office at the government complex, processing food stamps, child support payments and other critical tasks. 29 social workers have been given laptops to work from home.
While the county is encouraging workers who are not comfortable coming to work to speak to their managers about telecommuting options, employees say there are not enough laptops to allow the rest of of them to work from home.
We saw workers wearing masks, and members of the public going in and out of the building today, some unaware a county employee tested positive. They thought there should at least be a sign on the door warning people.
“There was a positive [test result here], enter at your own risk,” resident Alissa Webb suggested for the wording on the sign. She was about to go in the county building regarding paperwork that the county informed her she had to turn in within the next few days to keep her housing.
The county said putting a general warning sign on the door of the building where someone tested positive was not possible, because it could potentially violate the infected employees' privacy rights.
The sign that is on the door at DSS warns if people have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they should not come in the building. The irony is an employee in the DSS building reportedly tested positive.
The county is asking members of the public to make an appointment over the phone to avoid exposing their employees, but we saw residents going in and out of DSS Thursday who said physically coming to the building was the only way to get through. Webb said she had been trying to call for the last two days and could not get anyone on the phone.
The employee who tested positive notified the county on Monday about their positive test results, and said they had not been to work since they started showing symptoms. Other employees in the affected department were notified on Tuesday, and told by the county they were not at risk, but they’re having a hard time believing that.
If the county wanted to purchase more laptops so more employees could work from home, it’s hard to buy them right now because of extreme demand. The county is allowing employees to use their paid time off if they don’t feel comfortable reporting to work, but that’s a controversial solution as well.
