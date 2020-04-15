Wrightsville Beach to allow limited access on the beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The mayor of Wrightsville Beach announced on the town’s Facebook page Wednesday night that the beach will likely open back up soon but with limited access.
Mayor Darryl Mills thanked the residents of Wrightsville Beach for their cooperation and patience in meeting the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and told residents to be on the lookout for an announcement soon that will provide information for limited access to Wrightsville Beach.
The Facebook post did not indicate a date but said it will be spelled out in a press release from the Town of Wrightsville Beach.
Wrightsville Beach has been closed, due to the coronavirus crisis along with other New Hanover County beaches since a state of emergency for the county was declared on March 20.
