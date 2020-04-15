Wilmington Health opens facility to prevent overflow at hospital and ER

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Health opened a facility called Today’s Care+ to help prevent overflow at the hospital and emergency room.
This facility gives patients an alternative to going to the emergency room while still receiving acute care.
Wilmington Health’s providers, who are Emergency Medicine trained, can diagnose and treat many health issues to keep patients out of the hospital.
“The more that the ER can be decompressed, the more the hospital will be able to care for the sickest patients,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jonathan Hines.
For patients who aren’t quite sure that an ER visit is necessary, they can now avoid the long waits and high costs associated with that visit.
You can visit Today’s Care+ on Medical Center Drive for things like:
- Swelling
- Shortness of breath
- Fractures & sprains
- Acute orthopedic issues
- Sinus infections
- Colds & flu
- Bronchitis & pneumonia
- Earaches & eye or skin infections
- Allergic reactions
- Bladder & urinary tract infections
- Rashes
- Insect bites
- Asthma attacks (mild or moderate)
- Stomach bugs
- Cuts & scrapes
- Abdominal pain (pregnancy-related up to 20 weeks)
- New pain or injuries
- Mild to Moderate CHF
- IV fluids
- Migraines
- Minor burns
- Sunburns
Today’s Care+ is located at 1202 Medical Center Drive in Wilmington and accepts walk-in patients seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients do not need to be established with any provider at Wilmington Health to receive care for this service.
