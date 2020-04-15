UNCW women’s basketball team adds pair of JUCO players

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball team has announced that a pair of junior college players will be joining the team for the 2020-21 season.
Camille Downs, a 5-11 guard/forward from Fredericksburg, Va., and Za’Nautica Downs, a 5-9 guard from Moultrie, Ga., each have two years of eligibility remaining. The two are not related.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Za’Nautica and Camille to our Seahawk family,” UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot said. "Both players are winners, extremely talented and play hard with a ton of passion. They are skilled players with a tenacious defensive mindset first and are capable of scoring the ball in a variety of ways.
“Both of them will fit our ‘teal collar’ style approach and they will bring the championship effort daily. I am looking forward to the experience, leadership and energy they are going to bring to this program as we work towards bringing the first CAA women’s basketball title to UNCW.”
Camille Downs averaged 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds last season at Butler County Community College. A First-Team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and NJCAA All-Region VI selection, she led the Grizzlies to the Jayhawk East Conference championship and was named MVP of the NJCAA Region VI Tournament.
Za’Nautica Downs, a second-team NJCAA and World Exposure All-America pick, scored over 1,000 points in two seasons at Florida Southwestern State College and set a school record with 151 career steals. She was the 20th-ranked overall JUCO prospect by ESPN and earned SunCoast Conference Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.