NHRMC launches home monitoring system for COVID-19 patients

“Using the COVID Care at Home Tool, care teams will regularly call patients to assess their health status by asking a series of questions, such as about their temperature, breathing and level of activity, and then review any underlying health conditions,” a NHRMC news release stated. “Based on their answers to these questions, the assessment tool provides each patient with a risk score (placing the patient in a low, moderate, or high risk category) and indicates next steps. If patients require additional care, they will be connected with a provider for a video visit, or they could be instructed to seek emergency care.”