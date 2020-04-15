N.C. deputies search for pair of missing teenagers

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County deputies are looking for a pair of teenagers who went missing overnight.
Margret “Abby” Closs, 14, and Anthony Lawrence, 14, were last seen at their homes in Supply around midnight Wednesday.
Sheriff’s officials believe the teenagers are together.
Closs is 4′9″ weighing 80 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a Cedar Grove soccer hoodie with her last name and a red bulldog on the back, pink pajama pants and a camo hat.
Lawrence is 5′1″ weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description is available.
He’s believed to be operating a blue moped.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Parkins at 910-616-0499.
