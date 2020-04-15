More resources, advice for parents and students while distant learning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Many parents are now finding themselves teachers are they navigate the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers understand the weight parents feel on their shoulders with now having to assist their kids more with schooling and take on their usual work and responsibilities.
Samantha Mora has been homeschooling her children for several years. Two of her kids have autism, so she understands the challenge many parents are currently facing.
“The biggest mistake we made was that we tried to replicate the classroom at home," said Mora. "We wanted to have a desk and a strict schedule. I was trying to be his teacher. That just didn’t work. The first year there was a lot of tears and frustration.”
But several years later, Mora knows what works for her family and for her kids. Her advice is to take it day-by-day. Don’t stress about a schedule, pick your battles; don’t get worked up if the kids want to stay in their pajama’s all day. Mora says it’s important to remember the home is the child’s safe space. You don’t want to let school work ruin that space so try to encompass it all.
“The learning curve we’re going to deal with right now is defining what can we do?," said Mora. "Knowing what are our limits? What time of day looks good for us? What supports might we have that haven’t considered? Each person has to define what they can do. For some families they can do more, some can do less. Again just being gracious for yourself.”
She also says to use all the resources given to you. Free education apps and website and games are great tools.
New Hanover County Schools is launching a new program on NHCS-TV (channel 5) and online to help with distance learning.
“We do want to keep the schedule kind of structured," said Michael McGuire, the NHCS Broadcast Coordinator. "So the parents do know at this time the kids can watch it, that can give the parents a little time to do something while the kids do the lesson.”
Three NHCS teachers, a kindergarten, first, and fifth grade teacher, will put together and record them teaching three lessons a week. This gives students a chance to learn from a different platform and to lessen the load on parents. This is also for students who don’t have access or internet or access to a smart device.
“They can follow along at home with just a pencil and a paper so not a lot of materials or supplies," Katie Palumbo, a kindergarten teacher at NHCS. "I think maybe for parents who are homeschooling ‘okay that;s a 30 minute lesson that I can, you know,’ or ‘okay they’re set now I can help this other child or go do this meeting’ or whatever else they need to do.”
It kicks off on Monday, April 20 on TV, online, and Roku. The programs will air each week as follows:
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.