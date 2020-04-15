Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC cleans up from its deadliest tornado outbreak since 1984
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina continues to clean up from the state’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years. Nine people were killed as a series of twisters moved from one end of the state to the other Monday morning. Meteorologists have counted at least nine tornadoes and said more are likely to be added. They are carefully tracing damage paths that in some cases spread across several counties and dozens of miles. Monday was the deadliest day for tornadoes in South Carolina since a March 1984 outbreak brought 12 twisters to the northern part of the state. That outbreak 36 years ago killed 15 people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC officials ask for donations of COVID-19 protective items
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina emergency officials are asking for donations of protective equipment as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says it can use protective face shields, gloves, medical gowns or N-95 respirator masks. Anyone with those supplies is asked to call the agency. The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina rose to more than 3,550 on Tuesday and 10 additional deaths from the virus brought the death toll to 97. More than half of South Carolina's 46 counties have reported at least one death from the coronavirus.
WOMAN KILLED
Man rapes, chokes and kills 89-year-old woman in her SC home
LIBERTY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man killed an 89-year-old woman in her South Carolina home after raping and choking her until she was unconscious. Police say Thomas James Chapman broke into the Liberty home Saturday though a back window, stole money, then attacked Margaret Alice Karr in her bedroom. Authorities say after Karr lost consciousness, Chapman left and returned with a knife, slitting her throat. Chapman is charged with murder and six other crimes. He didn't say anything during a Tuesday bond hearing, but appeared to be crying uncontrollably as he signed court papers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARINE HAIRCUTS
Marine barbershops abuzz with demand for high-and-tight cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barbershops at some Marine Corps bases are abuzz with demand for high-and-tight haircuts despite social distancing and other Defense Department policies on coronavirus prevention. Marines are still lining up for the trademark cuts, at times standing only a foot or two apart, with few masks in sight. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says it’s tough to enforce new virus standards with a force of 2.2 million spread out all over the world.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CONGRESS-SOUTH-CAROLINA
South Carolina House candidate promotes Trump ties in TV ad
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the four Republicans seeking to unseat freshman South Carolina Democrat Joe Cunningham is making her argument that she’s the candidate best suited to do so, in part because of her close relationship to the Trump administration. A television ad provided Tuesday to The Associated Press highlights state Rep. Nancy Mace’s time at The Citadel, of which she is the first woman graduate. The 30-second spot also mentions her work as part of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, pledging that she will help him “take care of our veterans” if elected to Congress. Mace has already secured backing from national Republican groups, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Mike Pence, who gave verbal backing to her campaign during a visit to The Citadel earlier this year.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-SOUTH CAROLINA
Now presumptive nominee, Biden backed by Graham challenger
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrat Jaime Harrison has picked up backing from several who were among the 2020 presidential field in his challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and now he’s endorsing his choice for the White House - although admittedly the only Democratic candidate still in the race. Harrison officially threw his backing Tuesday behind Joe Biden, calling the former vice president “a longtime friend to the people of South Carolina” who as president “will continue to be an indispensable ally in making South Carolina a healthier and more vibrant place to live and raise a family.”