Landfall Foundation provides emergency grants to area non-profits in response to COVID-19 crisis

By Frances Weller | April 15, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 12:32 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Landfall Foundation is awarding eight area non-profit organizations with a total of $30,000 in emergency grants.​

The Landfall Board of Directors decided to make the emergency grant money available to the organizations it considered to be most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. ​

“Our board cast a unanimous vote to disburse funds promptly” explained Karen Rogalski, grants committee co-chair. “Currently we see the most critical areas to be access to food and housing, and to mental health services related to domestic violence.” ​

Organizations receiving grant awards and the amounts are as follows:​

$2500: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, an organization that provides meals to residents in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties.​

$2500: The New Hanover County Senior Center, an agency that provides services to the area's aging population​

$2500: Nourish NC, an organization that provides food to hungry children​

$2500: Brunswick Family Assistance Center, an organization that provides food and other assistance to families in need.​

$5000: Good Shepard Center, an organization that addresses the acute needs of the area’s homeless population. ​

$5000: Rescue Mission of Cape Fear, an organization that provides food, shelter, clothing and help-group support to the homeless and the previously incarcerated population. ​

$5000: Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear, an organization that provides emergency housing to low income families and victims of domestic violence in a three-county area. ​

$5000: Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, an organization that provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic violence. ​

According to the mission statement on its website, The Landfall Foundation supports local, underfunded non-profit organizations which impact the Arts, Education and Health and Welfare in the greater Wilmington, N.C. area using a comprehensive vetting process. Since 1995 the organization has awarded more than $5 million through the generosity of Landfall Foundation donors and volunteers. ​

For additional information on the Landfall Foundation, click here.

