Landfall Foundation provides emergency grants to area non-profits in response to COVID-19 crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Landfall Foundation is awarding eight area non-profit organizations with a total of $30,000 in emergency grants.
The Landfall Board of Directors decided to make the emergency grant money available to the organizations it considered to be most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“Our board cast a unanimous vote to disburse funds promptly” explained Karen Rogalski, grants committee co-chair. “Currently we see the most critical areas to be access to food and housing, and to mental health services related to domestic violence.”
Organizations receiving grant awards and the amounts are as follows:
$2500: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, an organization that provides meals to residents in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties.
$2500: The New Hanover County Senior Center, an agency that provides services to the area's aging population
$2500: Nourish NC, an organization that provides food to hungry children
$2500: Brunswick Family Assistance Center, an organization that provides food and other assistance to families in need.
$5000: Good Shepard Center, an organization that addresses the acute needs of the area’s homeless population.
$5000: Rescue Mission of Cape Fear, an organization that provides food, shelter, clothing and help-group support to the homeless and the previously incarcerated population.
$5000: Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear, an organization that provides emergency housing to low income families and victims of domestic violence in a three-county area.
$5000: Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, an organization that provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic violence.
According to the mission statement on its website, The Landfall Foundation supports local, underfunded non-profit organizations which impact the Arts, Education and Health and Welfare in the greater Wilmington, N.C. area using a comprehensive vetting process. Since 1995 the organization has awarded more than $5 million through the generosity of Landfall Foundation donors and volunteers.
