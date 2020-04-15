Governor’s order protects law enforcement certifications in time of great need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An order from Governor Cooper’s office aims to make sure critical jobs in law enforcement are able to be filled by certified officers as agencies across the state fight to fill vacancies.
Executive Order 129 orders flexibility in law enforcement training schedules during North Carolina’s state of emergency so officers in training are able to pause their training and resume at a later date rather than losing their eligibility. The order addresses Basic Law Enforcement Training, Criminal Justice Instructor Training and Detention Officer Certification.
“We don’t have enough law enforcement officers in North Carolina as it is. There’s a shortage. We don’t want to do anything that makes it harder to get new talented people into the profession,” said Attorney General Josh Stein.
Generally, most programs require consecutive weeks of training. The new rules account for training courses that have been suspended due to restrictions on mass gatherings without having to start the course over again and jeopardizing law enforcement certifications during a time of great need.
Now, the NC Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and the NC Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission should have the flexibility to waive or modify the requirements that would result in lost progress.
“Public health cannot be compromised in the efforts to fill much needed roles in law enforcement during the state of emergency. This Order offers training schedule flexibility during these unusual circumstances so that critical jobs do not go unfilled,” Governor Cooper wrote in the press release.
The Wrightsville Beach Police Department says they had already begun hiring new officers when the coronavirus pandemic began. They’re accepting applications for three open positions now, and anticipate posting more after this season’s promotion ceremony.
The agency is no stranger to having positions open.
”I’ve been here 22 years now and I don’t think I can ever remember us being fully staffed going into the summer," said Captain Jason Bishop. “We’re substantially more busy in the summer months and it puts a lot more strain on officers if we’re not full staffed going into summer.”
WBPD is still moving forward with hiring full blast, but they are prepared to conduct interviews online via Skype and Zoom. If the latest class of BLET candidates is delayed, Captain Bishop says they might have to look at recruiting more heavily from other agencies across the nation who already have their certifications completed.
The Department of Justice also says they’re also utilizing new tactics during to train police officers. They’ve been seeing fewer people inside classrooms and an explosion of online training. Last March, 17,000 officers signed up for online training; this March, that number grew to nearly 25,000.
No matter the circumstances, the Wrightsville Beach Police Department says their mission stays the same.
“We will always respond as dispatched, no matter what. We will always respond,”said Captain Bishop. “We’re operating in unknown territory now. Were taking it day by day and just like everyone else.”
