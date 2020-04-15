Former Seahawk on the road back to the major leagues

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly two years after making his Major League debut, former UNCW pitcher Seth Frankoff is back pitching with a major league club in spring training hoping to make the Padres opening day roster.
After reaching the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 2017 he was later released. Then signed with the Seattle Mariners before spending the past two seasons pitching in Korea.
“My dream has always been to play in the big leagues,” said Frankoff. “I’m 31 now and I’m getting to that age if I was going to come back this was the time to do it. I felt like the timing was right. And the situation was right with the Padres to pursue that dream and see where it takes me.”
That dream is now on hold as Major League Baseball has shut down all operations because of the coronavirus.
“It's tough because spring training was suspended at a time when we were ramping things up to get the season going 10 days later,” said Frankoff. “You're competing for a spot to make that opening day roster. I was feeling good where I was at the time.”
Now he’s back home in North Carolina trying to stay ready for when baseball starts back up.
“I’ve been throwing two bullpens a week,” Frankoff said. “I’ve been fortunate since I got back to have the Benton boys. Trey, Cody, and Cole who live in Cerro Gordo with me to be my throwing buddies.”
He also understands that the battle against the coronavirus comes before baseball.
“Outside of baseball everybody is trying to save lives and flattening the curve and stuff like that,” said Frankoff. “As we continue to see progress in that then we can start talking about getting back to Baseball.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.