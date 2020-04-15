First Alert Forecast: after a cool Wednesday, a gorgeous conclusion to the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Wednesday! Classically for the heart of spring, your First Alert Forecast features some changes. Here are some of your highlights...
Chilly Wednesday winds: Have your jacket on stand-by for brisk and blustery north winds and afternoon high temperatures only in the upper 50s and lower 60s!
Naturally air-conditioned nights: You might throw open your windows - and another blanket on the bed - for low temperatures in the 40s the next couple of nights!
Strong sun: Expect those intense April rays to recover temperatures to the deeper 60s and even 70s for Thursday and Friday afternoons. Have your sunglasses ready!
Spying storms: Slightly warmer air will pool along an approaching front for a pop-up storm chance Saturday. Severe? Maybe... We will keep you posted either way!
