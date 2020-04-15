Brunswick County reports death of second resident from COVID-19

“We continue to keep those who have lost their lives and those who are fighting the virus in our thoughts at all times,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said in the news release. “We cannot stress enough how important it is that everyone follows the social distancing and stay at home orders our leaders have issued. Our actions can both protect our most vulnerable populations and help our health and safety professionals who are working long hours through stressful situations to try to help people recover and survive this disease.”