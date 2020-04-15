Brunswick County reports death of second resident from COVID-19

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Public Health officials are reporting a second death of a resident in Brunswick County related to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release from the county, the patient died today. Officials say the patient was in the high-risk category, over the age of 65 with some underlying medical conditions. The release also said “the individual was the contact of a previously reported positive case among county residents who had become symptomatic after returning from travel outside of Brunswick County”.
Brunswick County’s Public Health Department reported the death of the first resident on Friday, April 3. Leaders also received notification about the death of a non-resident who was visiting the county and passed away while isolating Friday, April 10.
“We continue to keep those who have lost their lives and those who are fighting the virus in our thoughts at all times,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said in the news release. “We cannot stress enough how important it is that everyone follows the social distancing and stay at home orders our leaders have issued. Our actions can both protect our most vulnerable populations and help our health and safety professionals who are working long hours through stressful situations to try to help people recover and survive this disease.”
Brunswick County leaders also learned an eighth non-resident visiting the county tested positive for COVID-19. According to the news release “this individual was the contact of a previously reported non-resident case who is isolating with other contacts including children as a result”.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.