Brunswick County first responders hold parade for hospital workers

“I don’t look at myself as a hero and I think most of the staff and the frontline team would say they don’t feel like heroes. This is what we’re trained to do. It is a different set of circumstances most of us have not experienced in our lifetime and likely will not experience again but I think it’s a hard word for a lot of us to fathom because we don’t look at ourselves as heroes. This is our job, this is what we do and it’s a passion and it’s a calling,” she said.