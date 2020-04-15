Brunswick County employee tests positive for coronavirus

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County confirmed Wednesday that an employee with the county has tested positive for COVID-19.
The unidentified employee let the county know this Monday. According to a memo released to some county workers Tuesday, the person is isolated and has not been to work since becoming symptomatic. The county sent word to those who work in the same building as the employee, but stated that those workers are not identified as having an increased risk according to CDC guidelines. In an effort to protect the identity, no more information will be released about the employee, according to a county spokesperson.
Brunswick County said it is cleaning all buildings on an ongoing basis, while limiting public contact to appointment only and allowing flexible work schedules where possible during the pandemic.
