African American physicians dispel myths about people of color and COVID-19

“And this is a woman who is 64 years old, very well educated, certainly has insurance. She presented to Urgent Care twice and the emergency room, a third presentation before she was actually admitted to the hospital. She presented with fevers as high as 102 and she’s an African American woman, 64 years old,” Tribie Reid said. “She was finally admitted, stayed in the hospital for two days and after two days she was discharged while she still had a fever. Within 24 hours, she was readmitted to the hospital. So when I hear that, I think you have to do all of that to be taken care of. I mean she doesn’t fit anything of those things we described as risk factors.”