Woman accused of setting fire to home for third time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman is accused of setting her family’s home on fire for the third time in just over a year, according to Wilmington police.
Jasmine Renee Leonard, 26, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree arson and probation violation.
Police say she ignited lighter fluid on the front porch of the home on Wooster Street “with the intention of burning it down.”
The home was under construction and unoccupied at the time, according to police.
“Witnesses saw her start the fire, and she admitted to police that it was her 3rd attempt,” a Wilmington Police Department spokesperson said.
Leonard previously was arrested on arson charges involving the same home in March and September of 2019.
