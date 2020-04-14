Wilmington won’t enforce rule against signs in public right-of-way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington says it will not enforce its rule against signs in the pubic right-of-way as local restaurants work to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While signs in the public right-of-way are typically not allowed, the city has temporarily halted enforcement of this rule for essential businesses including restaurants, as long as the signs do not create a hazard for drivers and as long as the signs are located directly in front of the restaurant or essential business,” the city said in a news release Tuesday. “The city appreciates the efforts that restaurants have made to allow for curbside pickup that is compliant with the state of emergency and understands that instructional signage for customers is important during this situation.”
Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order banning restaurants and bars from having dine-in customers. These establishments can still remain open for delivery and curbside service.
