Wilmington officials give update on major projects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington officials provided an update on several projects on Tuesday.
Garden Avenue
A crew recently completed repairs on Garden Avenue.
Work on the project began at the end of December, and included replacing portions of a 4.5-foot underground drainage pipe.
“Contractor Applied Polymerics of Mt. Airy NC used existing manholes to access the pipes, and inject foam-like material that fills the pipes’ cracks from within and then hardens,” the city said in a news release.
The $457,000 project is complete and the road now is open to traffic.
River Road
River Road will reopen later this month, according to officials. Crews have been replacing a large drainage culvert under the road.
“The culvert, located just south of Raleigh Street, was originally damaged in 2017 and failed again during Hurricane Florence,” the news release states. “Temporary repairs and paving have allowed the road to remain open prior to this project, which began in September.”
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is contributing $885,000 toward the total project cost of $1.37 million because it involves the relocation of a force main sewer line.
Various smaller “point” repairs
“Failures to underground pipes during Florence’s torrential rains caused cave-ins on city streets at more than 70 locations,” the news release said. "Most of these repairs involve joint repairs to a pipe beneath the road, followed by patching the road."
More than 50 of the repairs have been completed, thanks to a $2.4 million FEMA-reimbursable contract.
The city expects all of the locations to be repaired by this July.
Kenan Fountain
Crews recently completed repairs to the Kenan Fountain, which is located at the intersection of 5th and Market streets.
“During Hurricane Florence, the metal liner in the top bowl of the fountain was ripped apart," officials said. "The liner replacement and other minor repairs took several weeks to finish.
“The repairs cost about $50,000 and the city expects to receive much of that back through FEMA reimbursements.”
Water Street
During the initial phase of River Place construction, crews with the city and CFPUA installed new water, sewer and stormwater utilities beneath that block of Water Street.
With that part of the project nearing completion, crews are improving the surface of Water Street between Chestnut and Grace streets. This part of the project involves new sidewalks, landscaping, pavers, and paving. Streetscape improvements already are underway where the below-ground utility work is already complete.
“Once this phase wraps up in May, crews will begin installation of underground utilities, followed by streetscape work on Water Street from Grace Street to a spot just south of Red Cross Street," the news release states. "The final phase, slated for next winter, will install new utilities and streetscape in front of the Water Street Center. The Water Street improvement project is a multi-phased joint project with the CFPUA that, in its entirety, involves new water, sewer, stormwater and streetscaping along Water Street from Market to Red Cross Street, with much of the work on the Southern side of this project already complete.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.