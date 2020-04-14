Wilmington airport gets $20M federal grant for emergency coronavirus relief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has been awarded nearly $20 million in federal grant funds to help it respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that ILM was one of 72 airports in North Carolina that received $283 million in aid as part of a grant program created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grant program will provide approximately $10 billion to eligible airports in the United States.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19, a news release stated.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Other airports in the region receiving funding include:
- Odell Williamson Municipal - $20,000
- Cape Fear Regional Jetport/Howie Franklin Field - $69,000
- Columbus County Municipal - $30,000
- Curtis L Brown Jr Field - $30,000
