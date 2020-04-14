Why is the NC Education Lottery still operating?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery is still running despite many questions as to why the lottery is considered an essential business.
“Just like all other state agencies, the lottery also is striving to continue operations to meet its mission, raising money for education programs," wrote lottery spokesperson Van Denton. “The money raised this year is needed for education programs that are depending on those funds this year.”
Lottery representatives declined an on-camera interview but did provide a statement. In that statement, Denton explained lottery ticket sales play an important role in the state’s retail economy and commissions from lottery sales help each stores’ bottom line.
“The lottery relies on its retail partners to decide what is best for their stores and their customers as they remain open to meet the needs of their communities. If a retail partner decides it is in its interest and those of its customers to suspend lottery sales, the lottery will respect that decision,” Denton wrote.
Denton said safety should be everyone’s top concern and listed steps The Education Lottery is taking to maintain the health of players, staff, and the public.
- On April 7, The Education Lottery stopped advertising campaigns for the month as to not influence anyone into taking unnecessary trips to stores to buy a lottery ticket.
- On March 23, The Education lottery closed all six claim centers to the public.
- On March 19, the entity stopped visits by sales representatives to all lottery retail locations.
- On March 12, lottery employees began working remotely.
“The Education Lottery encourages its retail partners to follow our state’s social distancing guidelines in their stores as outlined in our governor’s executive orders. The Education Lottery also encourages lottery players to only buy lottery tickets while they are in stores to get essential items and to follow best practices in social distancing and in wearing masks in public places on those visits,” Denton wrote. “The lottery always encourages its players to play responsibly. Part of responsible play, especially in these difficult economic times, is setting a budget and using extra money set aside for entertainment, not dollars needed for necessities, to buy lottery tickets.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.