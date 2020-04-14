Why is the NC Education Lottery still operating?

“The Education Lottery encourages its retail partners to follow our state’s social distancing guidelines in their stores as outlined in our governor’s executive orders. The Education Lottery also encourages lottery players to only buy lottery tickets while they are in stores to get essential items and to follow best practices in social distancing and in wearing masks in public places on those visits,” Denton wrote. “The lottery always encourages its players to play responsibly. Part of responsible play, especially in these difficult economic times, is setting a budget and using extra money set aside for entertainment, not dollars needed for necessities, to buy lottery tickets.”