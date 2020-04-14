TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic shift planned for US 421 at Pender-New Hanover line

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic on U.S. 421 at the New Hanover/Pender county line will be shifted onto a new bridge Wednesday, April 15.
Northbound traffic will be shifted into the outside northbound lane on the new bridge over Fishing Creek starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. At the time, the outside lane will be open on both bridges.
“The traffic shift will allow the contractor to remove the detour in the median on the north side of the project,” NCDOT said in a news release. “Another traffic shift is expected before the project is complete.”
The highway was washed away in that area during Hurricane Florence.
“After Florence, NCDOT engineers opted to replace a culvert under U.S. 421 with two two-lane bridges to allow more water to flow beneath the road, making it more resilient during future storms,” officials said.
