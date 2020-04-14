Pender County nonprofit hopes to raise scholarship money for students headed to college

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - The Pender Education Partnership (PEP) is starting Operation SOS: Support Our Seniors to help high school seniors accomplish their college goals.
Normally, PEP hosts an annual spelling bee to raise scholarship money for eight deserving Pender County seniors. This year, because of the coronavirus, it had to be canceled. Now, PEP is looking to the community to help.
“We are the first and only education foundation that’s ever been in Pender County," says president Dave Stipe. "The word partnership is something we really believe in. We want parents, we want businesses, groups, no matter what, to partner with us.”
The goal is to raise $8,000 for the students, to help them not only in college but to provide them further opportunities in life.
“I had to give it my all to get my GPA to where I wanted it to be by the ed of my senior year," says Halle Berry, who received a scholarship last year. "I made a lot of really great connections and found out about internships I could apply for that I didn’t even know I was qualified for nor that I could even think I could take.”
For more information on how you can help Operation SOS, visit PenderEducationPartnership.com or search Pender Education Partnership on Facebook. Donations can be sent to the Pender Education Partnership, P.O. Box 1329, Hampstead, NC 28443.
