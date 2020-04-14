Student athletes missing signing day events because of impact of coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High school seniors may miss out on many activities such as prom and graduation because of the coronavirus crisis.
Some student-athletes in the class of 2020 are also not able to participate in signing days with schools closed.
The events allow seniors to sign letters of intent to the college and universities they will play at next year and be honored for their years of hard work.
Ashley senior Cameron Lesko had always dreamed about being an athlete in college.
“I had always hoped like every kid does,” said Lesko. “I know you have no guarantees at a very young age. But as I got older, it seemed like something I wanted to do.”
Lesko decided to play football as a senior, and after playing just one season was recruited to play at Bridgewater State in Massachusetts. He didn’t commit until April, after schools closed and he wasn’t able to take part in a signing day event.
It was something his parents, especially his mother, had looked forward to for years.
“She had gone to all his swim meets as a kid,” said Cameron’s father, Russ Lesko, about his mother. “To think he wasn't going to have the opportunity. She wasn't going to have the opportunity to sit and watch that happened …it really affected us.”
“It's special for anybody,” added Ashley football coach Wilson Helms. “Just to have that opportunity taken away it has to hurt. It's not just the kids, it's everyone who shares in that moment. It's difficult, there a lot of people going through a lot of difficult situations right now."
Cameron has turned his disappointed into excitement about playing college football next season.
“That's what I live for. With swimming, I was going six days a week, two hours a day. And I can't wait to do that with football.
