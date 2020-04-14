NHRMC’s partnership adivsory group set to resume meeting schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Tuesday announced that the Partnership Advisory Group (PAG), which is tasked with exploring possible future options for the hospital, will resume its formal meeting and evaluation process on April 16.
The group previously canceled three public meetings in March and early April to allow physicians, county leaders, and NHRMC staff to make preparations for the growing novel coronavirus threat.
Now that those preparations have been made, NHRMC officials say the PAG can continue its evaluation process of the six proposals the group received last month.
“We are grateful for everything our physicians, staff, and community, are doing to rise to the occasion and combat this pandemic,” said Barb Biehner, co-chair of the Partnership Advisory Group and member of the NHRMC Board of Trustees. “COVID-19 underscores NHRMC’s financial vulnerability and the need for a robust stable of resources to ensure something like this doesn’t undermine NHRMC’s ability to meet the needs of the region. We must not lose time on positioning New Hanover Regional Medical Center for the future.”
NHRMC officials say most of Thursday’s virtual meeting will need to be held in closed-session “to allow members a chance to discuss information considered confidential per state statutes and nondisclosure agreements and review responses to clarifying questions that needed to be addressed before the proposals are shared with the public.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and if you would like to call-in and listen to the open session portions (which are expected to occur at the beginning and end of the meeting) using the following:
- Join by Phone: call 415-655-0003 and use the meeting number 288 509 410
- Join by Webex at nhcgov.webex.com: use meeting number/access code: 288 509 410 and password PAGMeeting
