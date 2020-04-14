Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s $16-million-a-year deal surpasses Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott’s as the richest ever for a running back. Elliott is making $15 million per season. McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season to join Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season. The 23-year-old is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson’s racial slur cost him one of his primary NASCAR supporters. McDonald's and Credit One Bank ended its sponsorship of Larson and his No. 42 Chevrolet a day after the driver used the N-word during a live stream of a virtual race. The decision came hours after NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing suspended Larson indefinitely. NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he can be reinstated. Larson was competing in an iRacing event when he appeared to lose communication with his spotter. He said during a check of his microphone “you can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word.