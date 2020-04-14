Golf carts to return to the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You soon will be able to use a golf cart at the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course.
Dylan Lee from the City of Wilmington confirmed that starting April 17, carts can used on the course.
There will still be stipulations, however: only one person can ride in a cart unless they live together.
On March 15, the course disallowed the use of carts to help stop of spread of COVID-19.
They also spread out tee times 16 minutes in order to create social distancing, removed bunker rakes and reversed the holes on the greens to protect golfers.
