First Alert Forecast: cooler, showery Wednesday prior to late week warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast after a severely stormy Monday. A high pressure cell will be in control, so Tuesday should be nice across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun, slim shower chances, and fresh east breezes. Temperatures will climb to the seasonable 70s with the option for lower 80s far inland and upper 60s at the beach.
Please be alert for a much cooler Wednesday. A weak storm system will bring a spell of mainly morning clouds and perhaps a few showers but, more influentially, a switch to chilly northerly winds. Daytime temperatures will struggle to leave the 50s. Jacket weather for sure! Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday will be in the chilly 40s.
Over the weekend and into next week, afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Expect a few passing showers from time to time but no one day looks to be a washout. The next chance for thunderstorms appears to be Saturday. Nothing to overly worry about for now! We have a few days to watch and refine that chance.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including the odds for a Saturday storm, right here. And remember: any time you like and for any location you choose, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast in your WECT Weather App. Thanks for your trust!
