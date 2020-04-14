CFPUA: Teams working seven-day periods at water treatment plants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Operational teams are being dispatched for seven-day periods, working 12-hour shifts, at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant and the Richardson Nanofiltration Plant, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority officials said Tuesday.
At the end of the seven-day period, employees are relieved by another team, which operates the plants for the next seven days. Officials say that this rotation will continue as “long as the pandemic situation warrants.”
CFPUA has rented trailers and placed them on the plants’ grounds for each on-duty team member. Meals also are being provided.
“By having staff self-isolate at water treatment facilities, rather than travelling to and from home each day, we reduce the risk of operators being exposed to COVID-19,” Executive Director Jim Flechtner said. “We recognize the sacrifices these employees are making in their personal lives to serve our community during this extraordinary time. They have my gratitude and, I feel confident, the gratitude of our customers as well.”
CFPUA estimates this measure will cost it about $160,000 per month.
CFPUA says staff will disinfect their assigned trailers at the end of their seven-day period.
“Following the completion of their seven-day stay, staff will clean and disinfect their assigned trailers and remove all linen and similar items," CFPUA officials say. "Incoming staff will clean and disinfect trailers again and set up the linens and similar items for their seven-day stays. Before returning to the plant for additional on-site stays, staff will take their temperatures and report any potential COVID-19 symptoms to management.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.