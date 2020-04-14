Cardiologist emphasizes importance of social distancing for those with cardiovascular disease

“Every day we continue to work and treat and slow the spread of this disease, is a day we get closer to finding a cure and a treatment,” Dr. Rommel continued. “Research is going on at breakneck speed. The world has never been more united on treating a single agent than ever before. We will figure out how to get in front of this. But until then, we need everyone to do their part and flatten the curve by taking recommendations and the guidelines from the CDC seriously.”