Cardiologist emphasizes importance of social distancing for those with cardiovascular disease

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While research of the novel coronavirus continues, preliminary information has shown that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, are likely at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
“We have definitely seen from our colleagues overseas and here in the United States, patients with cardiovascular disease, especially those who are older, are at higher risk of complications from (COVID-19),” said Dr. John Rommel, a cardiologist with New Hanover Regional Medical Center Physician Group – Cape Fear Heart Associates.
Dr. Rommel said this information underscored the importance for cardiovascular patients to stay at home as much as possible, per Governor Roy Cooper’s statewide stay at home order, but emphasized that social distancing does not mean you have to isolate yourself from friends and family.
“Continue to take care of yourself mentally and physically,” he said. “Exercise, go for a walk, reach out to people, even if it just means texting, calling, talking to them on FaceTime or even emailing. It is important that all of us are there for each other during this time.”
“Every day we continue to work and treat and slow the spread of this disease, is a day we get closer to finding a cure and a treatment,” Dr. Rommel continued. “Research is going on at breakneck speed. The world has never been more united on treating a single agent than ever before. We will figure out how to get in front of this. But until then, we need everyone to do their part and flatten the curve by taking recommendations and the guidelines from the CDC seriously.”
