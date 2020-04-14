Battling coronavirus and winning: Leland man recalls his ordeal with COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At first, John Soper thought his high fever, headaches, lack of appetite and other symptoms were from the flu, not the novel coronavirus that seemed a world away the first week of March.
Soper, a Leland resident, said he had traveled through Heathrow Airport in London, and when he returned home began feeling ill, but didn’t at first think it had to do anything to do with the virus.
Still, when he began to get sick, he said he and his wife self-isolated in their home, which was well stocked anyway thanks to their experience with hurricane season in southeastern North Carolina.
By March 13, he said his consistent fever of 101.9 degrees Fahrenheit was keeping him awake due to the resulting night sweats, uncontrollable chills and headaches. His appetite disappeared, and he had a “laundry list” of other symptoms.
When he began to feel tightness in his chest, and the fever had not abated even with the use of over-the-counter medication, he decided to seek help.
“Probably should’ve listen to my wife the day before when she was telling me we need to go,” Soper said with a chuckle.
He can laugh about it now, but at the time he said he knew it could be serious.
“Initially, it’s a little scary. I was concerned,” he said.
When he arrived at Brunswick Medical Center, a Novant hospital, he was greeted by a “security guard” who asked him questions before letting him inside. He then spoke with a receptionist, fully-clad in personal protective equipment, who he said had to help him fill out his paperwork because his fever was so disorienting.
“She realized I really couldn’t and she took care of it,” he said. “And what they did was they escorted me around to the back entrance to the emergency room so they could isolate me, and they put me in an isolation room.”
Then began the tests. Soper said he had blood drawn, a COVID-19 test, and a chest X-Ray.
He was dehydrated, so the attending staff put him on an IV to replenish his fluids.
After about five hours, Soper was released to go home with instructions to continue with over-the-counter fever aids and increased fluids, as well as isolating himself, and he said the next few days were difficult.
“I used Tylenol which was recommended to me to control the fever, and it did work, but it was constant pain for that five days.”
Soper said he never developed chest congestion, just the feeling of “tightness," though he was instructed to immediately return to the emergency room if that symptom did develop or his fever didn’t eventually go away.
Just because he didn’t require a ventilator or an extended stay in the hospital, Soper said he knew the virus was nothing to trifle with.
“It’s debilitating,” he said. “I think those periods where you have a high fever, possible chest pain associated with the tightness in the lungs which it was for me, you have to be extremely careful.”
Soper’s positive result for the COVID-19 test didn’t come back until a week after his emergency room visit, but he says it was still nice to know for certain what he was dealing with.
“I was just starting to come out of it I would say by the time the test came back. The fever had broken some and I was having less problems sleeping. I had a little bit of an appetite back, so I was, all right by the time I got the test," he said, adding: "I had some relief knowing that that’s what it was.”
Soper said he wants others, especially those who are older or who might have underlying health problems, to take the virus seriously.
“Obviously the news, the national and local news has made a point I think on how serious this is, the seriousness of it of how bad it can be and the spread,” he said.
However, he said there is hope, even if the diagnosis does happen.
“Should you start displaying symptoms there are medical professionals out there that are doing an outstanding job that can help you,” he said, adding that he wants to thank the team of nurses, radiologists and physicians assistants who helped him.
“I would like to thank everybody involved. The the efforts and the treatment, which were top-notch I would say, started at the front door before I even went inside.”
