‘Are you sure this is right?’: New Myrtle Beach restaurant owner receives $1,000 tip from customer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Beachfront Kitchen and Bar opened its doors just weeks before the coronavirus sparked major changes to the restaurant business in South Carolina.
WMBF News spoke with owner Jan Dobr on Monday whose dream was to open a restaurant.
He opened his restaurant on February 29 and on March 16, South Carolina restaurants were told to halt dine-in service.
But despite the hardships, Dobr has stayed upbeat, which includes handing out principle and value cards to his customers with positive sayings on them. And on Tuesday, his positivity paid off in a big way.
One of his customers left a $1,000 tip on a $19 check for two omelettes.
“I looked at the receipt and was like, ‘Are you sure this is right?’ I called him right back and said, ‘Are you sure this is right?’ because I couldn’t believe this happened. And he said, ‘Yeah sure, put it to good use,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ So a $1,000 tip on a $19 check,” Dobr said.
Dobr said he is averaging five to 10 customers a day. He hands out at least six of his principle and value cards every day to those customers.
Beachfront Kitchen and Bar is open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and they’re only doing curbside pick-up and delivery.
