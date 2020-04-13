WPD: Man charged with breaking into cars on Racine Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with breaking into cars early Monday morning, according to Wilmington police
Dajuan Kirksey, 22, is charged with two counts of breaking or entering motor vehicle and one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He is being held under a $15,000 bond.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Racine Dr. in reference to a male suspect going through cars in a parking lot.
Officers arrived at the scene and took Kirksey into custody.
