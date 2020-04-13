Wilmington, New Hanover County successfully place at-risk homeless population in hotels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After partnering with three area hotels, officials at the city of Wilmington announced Monday more than four dozen individuals facing homelessness have been placed in temporary lodging due to the threat of the novel coronavirus.
On April 6, the city and county announced a plan to pool resources between those local government agencies, the United Way of Cape Fear and local businesses.
The resulting approximately $100,000 will be used to house those in the homeless population who are most at risk, including pregnant women, mothers with small children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
As of Monday, April 13 and according to a social media post from the city, the collaboration has placed 50 people in accommodations.
