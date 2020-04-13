Stores ramp up safety measures under Gov. Cooper’s new orders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stores put new safety measures in place that started Monday evening at 5 p.m. Under Gov. Cooper’s order stores may not have a number of people inside a store at one time that is more than 20 percent of the stated fire capacity.
Along with it, Cooper is also ordering all essential stores to mark six feet of distance at places where people need to gather, especially including check-out lines.
Some stores, however, already put their own practices in place before the order began.
“80 percent of what we’re doing is going to be online, in store pickups,” said Michael Courtney, GM at Best Buy. "As you can see, we have walk up traffic, we have it labeled more than 6 feet apart where we’ll have them wait on the side of the store, we grab what they need and we pull them right inside the store to ring them up.”
Best Buy isn’t allowing customers inside. But at stores like Piggly Wiggly, Publix and Target, you’ll see 6-foot markers when you stand in lines. And Plexiglas shields at the checkout counter.
According to Courtney, the restrictions in place haven’t caused for a lack in customers, just forced them to do business a different way. In fact, in some cases, Courtney says his customers don’t mind the new system.
Stores have also been directed to do more frequent cleaning, hand-sanitizer wherever accessible and specific shopping times for senior citizens to avoid any excess traffic.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.