Severe weather threat impacts student meal service programs

BRUNSWICK, N.C. (WECT) - The student meal distribution services were cancelled in Brunswick County Monday due to the severe weather risk.
Student meal distributions in Pender County are on a two-hour delay at all pick-up sites.
Families have been able to sign up to pick up meals from dozens of distribution locations throughout southeastern North Carolina while students are out of school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting severe weather Monday, that could include isolate severe or tornadic storms and strong winds.
