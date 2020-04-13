Several organizations partner to provide public Wi-Fi hotspot for NHCS students

“Locally, many students are still struggling to access the high-speed broadband necessary to participate in new online education platforms," said Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Natalie English. "Broadband internet access has become an essential tool for ensuring equitable access to information, work, and education opportunities. I’m proud of the local business community for working collaboratively with New Hanover County Schools to develop solutions for the community as we all work to contain this novel coronavirus.”