New Hanover County deputies search for missing 15-year-old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators in New Hanover County are looking for a teen who disappeared Monday.
Deputies say 15-year-old Joseph Richmond Reeves was reported missing Monday after he was last seen at a home near Masonboro Loop Road.
He stands 5′5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has a thin build and blue eyes and short brown hair. Investigators aren’t sure what he was wearing last time he was seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
