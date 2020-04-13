N.C. Blueberry Festival in Burgaw cancelled

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers have canceled this year’s North Carolina Blueberry Festival in Burgaw due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In light of the Covid-19 Pandemic warnings from the Federal Government and State of North Carolina, we feel it is prudent and necessary to cancel this year’s event scheduled for June 19-20, 2020,” festival organizers said Monday. "We do so with the safety and wellbeing of our community, visitors, vendors and sponsors being foremost in our mind.
“Please know this was not an easy decision. Our festival partners are like family. We realize that cancelling our treasured annual event will impact our blueberry farmers, nonprofit partners, local churches and schools, all of whom look forward to participating all year.”
Plans are in place to have the festival return June 18-19, 2021.
