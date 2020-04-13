Man charged with murder in Columbus County fatal shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Columbus County last week.
Nigel Tasheem Bracey Jr., 30, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Blake Tedder, 25, of Lake Waccamaw, on April 7.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Hallsboro Road South in Hallsboro just after 10 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, they found a vehicle in the ditch with Tedder, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in the driver seat. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives began their investigation and eventually executed a search warrant at Bracey’s home on Honey Hill Drive on Friday. Bracey was taken in for questioning and eventually charged with Tedder’s murder.
He’s currently in the Columbus County Jail under no bond.
