LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender counties until 9:45 a.m.

A new TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties until 9:45 a.m.
According to the 911 dispatch center, a tornado was spotted near the White Stocking community.
A water spout in Brunswick County was confirmed near Oak Island and Lockwood Folly inlet moving towards land.
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
State Highway Patrol has confirmed a tornado touched down in Carvers, about 15 miles southeast of Elizabethtown earlier this morning.
Severe Thunderstorm warnings with potential for tornadoes are still in effect. Click here for all current watches and warnings.
More than 100,000 of people around the region have also reported power outages Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.