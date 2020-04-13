Horry County Schools employee dies due to COVID-19, board chairman says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An employee with Horry County Schools has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, according to school board chairman Ken Richardson.
“I’m just kind of devastated by it,” said Richardson, who noted he was informed on Sunday. “It’s like we lost a family member.”
The person’s name was not immediately available, but Richardson said they had worked for the district as a bus driver.
Last week, three HCS employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.
Horry County students have been out of class after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all schools across the state closed last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. He has since ordered them closed through the month of April.
