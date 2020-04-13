Four inmates at N.C. federal prison die of coronavirus within three days

Four inmates at N.C. federal prison die of coronavirus within three days
The bill allows the Bureau of Prisons to release eligible inmates that are 60 years or older. (Source: KFVS)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 12, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 4:03 PM

BUTNER, N.C. (WBTV) - Four inmates who were held at a North Carolina federal prison died of COVID-19 within the past three days.

The inmates were in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner I in Butner, North Carolina.

Inmate John Doe, who tested positive for the virus on March 30 after going into respiratory failure, died at a hospital on Monday.

The 46-year-old Doe had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions. He was serving a 57-month term for making materially false statements.

Inmate Andre Williams died on Saturday after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 5. The 78-year-old also had a long-term pre-existing medical condition.

Willams was serving life in prison for armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gary Edward Nixon, an inmate who was serving a 155-month sentence for selling drugs, died on Sunday. He tested positive for the virus on March 29. The 57-year-old had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

Inmate Charles Richard Rootes was hospitalized March 26, placed on a ventilator a day later and pronounced dead on Saturday.

The 81-year-old Tennessee man was serving a 99-year sentence for kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and rape. He had been at the prison in Butner since October 22, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Rootes had long-term, preexisting medical conditions.

FCI Butner is a medium-security facility that houses 641 male inmates.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.