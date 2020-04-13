Food trucks feed heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -There’s a new street in Wilmington, but you might not be able to find it on your GPS or Google Maps.
It’s called Gratitude Lane, a place where the community shows appreciation for healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
It grew out of the effort called Meals For Heroes. Rob Kaiser, the publisher of the Greater Wilmington Business Journal, worked with Michele Brouse of CaringToDeliver.com on the original idea. They wanted to raise $9,000 in order to buy $300 worth of meals from local restaurants every day in April, and then deliver the meals to healthcare workers and first responders. It helped the restaurants, and it thanked the workers. But there was a limitation on where the deliveries could go.
“Credit NHRMC officials for turning a limitation into an opportunity,” Kaiser said in a news release. “We knew from the beginning of Meals for Heroes that restaurants couldn’t deliver food to the hospital. Through several conversations, we all came up with this food truck plan and it’s expanded from there.”
Now the groups are bringing food trucks together in one place and giving one hundred employees of New Hanover Regional Medical Center the chance to drive through the setup, called Gratitude Lane, to load up on free meals. There are also food donations from other organizations available if the employees are in need. On Monday, Gratitude Lane set up at 2250 Shipyard Boulevard. It will be in a different location every day this week and hopefully beyond.
“I can’t even express it,” Helena Douglas, who manages the 8th Floor at NHRMC, said as she drove through Gratitude Lane. “It almost brought me to tears seeing all the sweet things that everyone brought. It’s amazing. Seeing the whole community come together, it’s encouraging.”
The food trucks taking part this week include Catch, Going Ham, Poor Piggy, T'Geaux Boys, 2 Bros Coastal Cuisine, Salty Sistas and Wheelz Pizza.
To be a part of this applause for NHRMC employees, other health care workers and first responders throughout our region, while also supporting local restaurants, please consider making a donation at MealsForHeroes.com.
