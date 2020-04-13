Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina work to fill increasing need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Over the years, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has been there for those in need.
Most recently after hurricanes, it sees a spike in those asking for help. But now weeks into the coronavirus crisis, that need has continued Food Banks nearly 100 partner agencies.
“They are reporting anywhere between 20 to 50 percent increase to the number of people that have been coming in,” said Beth Gaglione, Branch Director of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. “We have a tracker tool on our website that shows how often people come looking for help. And the first week that COVID-19 came on the scene for people, we saw a 1,000 percent increase.”
The food bank is able to make five meals out of a dollar donation and all money given stays local to help people in need.
“If it comes from the Cape Fear region, it stays right here,” said Gaglione. “It comes here and helps a four-county area that includes Pender, Brunswick, Columbus and New Hanover. So, it will help your neighbors your friends your coworkers right here in the Wilmington area.”
Even though the need for food is great across the country, the food bank is working to make sure they have the food they need.
“The supply chains have changed,” said Gaglione. “They are still strong but there is a delay in the food that we are seeking to acquire.”
